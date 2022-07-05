Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargirathu First Look Poster To Be unveiled on July 6

Tamil Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is currently busy with his upcoming movie Natchathiram Nagargirathu. The film’s first look poster will be released at 4pm on July 6. Pa Ranjith announced about the release of the first look poster in a recent tweet.

“Love is Political. First look of my next from 06.07.22," tweeted the famous filmmaker. Fans got very much excited after seeing the update about the movie.

Natchathiram Nagargirathu is said to be a romantic drama. The film features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan as the lead pair. Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan and Sarpatta Parambarai fame Shabeer Kallarakkal are playing important roles in the film.

Kishor Kumar has handled the cinematography for the film and music has been composed by Tenma.

The shooting of the movie was wrapped up in January and now it is in the final stages of post-production. Viewers are very much excited about the movie. The film is expected to be released this year but the date is not confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith has finalised his next project with Vikram. The film named Chiyaan 61, will mark the 23rd production of Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. The filming of the movie will begin in December.

Pa Ranjith’s latest release Sarpatta Parambarai was a blockbuster hit and that’s why his fans have high expectations from Natchathiram Nagargirathu. The popular filmmaker made his directorial debut in Tamil film industry in 2012 with the romantic comedy Attakathi. He has directed many commercially successful movies including Madras, Kabali and Kaala.

