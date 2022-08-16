Pa Ranjith's Next Production Based on Cricket Goes on Floors

Tamil director Pa Ranjith is in the news for his next film, which is based on cricket. The film went on the floors on August 15. As per various reports, the film is being directed by Jaikumar, who was a former assistant director to Pa Ranjith. The film is being jointly produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions along with Lemon Leaf Creations Ganesa Moorthy.

The film will be shot across the locales of Arakkonam and will revolve around the bonding for cricket. It will also celebrate the essence of friendship, suggest reports. The movie revolves around the emotional bonding for cricket that many possess across the cities and towns of Tamil Nadu and will also celebrate the essence of friendship with the perfect package of entertainment, read a press statement from the team.

The untitled film features Ashok Selvan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Keerthi Pandian, Divya Duraisamy, and a few more prominent names in the star cast.

Cinematographer Tamizhalagan of O2, The Thammam is handling the camera and the music of the film is composed by Govind Vasantha. The screenplay and dialogues of Pa Ranjith’s film will be written by Tamizh Prabha and Jaikumar. Raghu will be the art director of this movie and the editing will be done by Sarpatta Parambarai fame Selva RK.

On the work front, Pa Ranjith is waiting for the release of his next directorial Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. The film is all set to release on August 31. The filmmaker also has several projects in his pipeline. Pa Ranjith is also producing films, including the comedy-drama J. Baby, starring Urvashi, Dinesh and Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Bommai Nayagi starring Yogi Babu.

Pa Ranjith will start shooting for his film with Vikram in September. The film will be set in KGF in the 19th century.

