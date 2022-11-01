Paatal Lok 2 Filming to Begin Soon; Jaideep Ahlawat Gives Update on Anushka Sharma's Production

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is much loved for portraying the character of Hathiram Chaudhary in the web series Paatal Lok, revealed that filming for the show’s second season will begin soon. The first season of this crime-thriller series, backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma, premiered in 2020, and fans have been eagerly awaiting Part 2 ever since. Jaideep Ahlawat’s announcement is sure to pique the audience’s excitement for Paatal Lok Season 2.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that the shooting for the next season will start in November. He said, “It’s happening, and we are just 10 days away (from the shoot)."

He goes on to state, “Abhi chaar mahine, saade chaar mahine, Paatal Lok mein ediyan ragdin jayengi (For the next four to four-and-a-half months, I’ll be busy with Paatal Lok 2). It’s a heavy subject, and the beauty with which it has been written, I will try my best to bring it to the audience with as much honesty."

The actor further shared that shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X (Netflix film) with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma has been completed. Another film, titled An Action Hero, is set for a release on December 2. It stars him and Ayushmann Khurrana in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Aanand L Rai and T-Series and directed by Anirudh Iyer.

Jaideep Ahlawat has wowed the public with his performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Commando: A One-Man Army, Raazi, and many others.

Paatal Lok Season 1 also featured Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and a few more. The show focuses on humanity’s dark side, which is fuelled by greed and a desire for power. It was streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

