Paavam Ganesan Fame Neha Gowda’s Real Life Love Story No Less Than Film

The real-life love story of Tamil drama Paavam Ganesan fame Neha Gowda is no less than a Bollywood film. Neha married her long-time boyfriend, actor Chandan, in 2018. The celebrity couple also won the Raja Rani show in November 2021.

The Neha–Chandan story started when they were in class 10. Their friendship from school to college eventually led to a love marriage. It was Chandan who proposed to Neha and now it’s more than 10 years of togetherness. After marriage, Neha lived in Chennai with her husband and continued her acting career.

The love story was revealed by the couple while they participated in a dance reality show on Kannada Colors TV.

Neha made her debut with a Kannada show, which made her popular in the south television industry. The actor soon stepped into the Tamil industry and worked in an iconic serial in the Tamil language.

Neha was born and brought up in Bangalore. Her father is a make-up artist in the Kannada film industry. Neha was also a theatre artist when she was in class 10.

The Tamil drama, Paavam Ganesan, airs on Vijay TV. She is working opposite Naveen Muralidhar. The show has an interesting love story of Guna and Ganesan who have been in love for the last 15 years.

