Paavam Ganeshan Fame Naveen Muralidhar in 7th Annual Vijay Tele Awards -- Watch

Vijay TV has shared a promo video of the 7th Annual Vijay Tele Awards featuring Naveen Muralidhar, who plays the lead role of Ganeshan in the popular family drama Paavam Ganeshan. The promo video shared on Instagram also shows Naveen’s second wife Krishnakumari, who looks pregnant.

In the promo, the audience gets all emotional when Krishnakumari shares how people have cursed her that she will never be able to bear a child. The video ends with Naveen showing his wife’s face tattooed on his chest. The two hug and express their love.

Advertisement

Speaking of Naveen Muralidhar, the actor marked his acting debut with the show, which revolves around Ganesan, who belongs to a middle-class family. To take care of his family members, Ganesan sacrifices his happiness and he alone faces all the odds.

Born at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Naveen Muralidhar is also a dancer, performer, and mimicry artist. Predominantly remaining active in the Tamil film and TV Industry, Naveen has been part of various stage programmes and some television shows as a host.

Naveen made his first on-screen appearance as a contestant in Kalakka Povathu Yaaru (KPY) Season 5. With his impressive performance, Naveen was able to grab the audience’s attention. Many of Naveen’s fans wished for him to win the title, however, Kureshi bagged the title and was announced, Winner.

Gradually, Naveen carved a separate fanbase for himself. After KPY, Naveen attended many college festivals and art shows abroad.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s first wife Divya, with whom he had a love marriage in 2016, reported to police that he was trying to hide that he had married a girl named Krishnakumari from Malaysia. Acting upon Divya’s complaint, police arrested and questioned Naveen.

Advertisement

Naveen was later released on bail and uploaded pictures on his social media with Krishnakumari. However, it is not known whether he got a formal divorce from his first wife Divya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.