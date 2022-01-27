Pachinko First Look: Lee Min-ho Introduces Fans To Koh Hansu, Series Premiere Date Announced

Apple TV+ and Lee Min-ho have shared stills from the upcoming series Pachinko on Thursday. The series is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee and stars Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, Yu-na Jeon and Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung. The series will be narrated in three languages: Japanese, Korean and English.

Pachinko marks Lee Min-ho’s first show since The King: Eternal Monarch, which was released in the summer of 2020. Taking to Instagram, The Heirs star shared a picture from the upcoming series. In the still, Lee Min-ho was seen wearing a crisp white suit with a matching hat. He stood tall on a makeshift wooden bridge, staring at a sight far away. The actor shared the picture on Instagram and introduced fans to his character Koh Hansu. “#Pachinko hi hansu," he captioned the picture. The actor plays a merchant with ties to organised crime in the series.

Lee Min-ho’s The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Woo Do-hwan dropped a bunch of clapping emojis to show his support. Besides the solo pic, Lee Min-ho’s agency MYM Ent also released a few pictures from the series. “The most anticipated series of Apple TV+ Original, , starring actor Lee Min Ho, will be released worldwide on Friday, March 25th on Apple TV Plus! Please look forward to actor Lee Min Ho who will come back as Hansu," the post’s caption read.

Apple TV+ has revealed that the series’ first three episodes will premiere on March 25. Following that, they would drop a new episode every Friday until the end of April. Pachinko will revolve around the dreams and hopes of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The story starts off with a forbidden love in question and follows the journeys of the characters through Korea, Japan and America.

