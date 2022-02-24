Pachinko Trailer: Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha and Minha Kim Promise An Epic Saga

The trailer of the highly anticipated Apple TV+ show Pachinko is finally out and it promises a visual splendor. The international show stars an all Asian cast, including Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung, The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min-ho, Love Life star Jin Ha and Minha Kim. The international series is based on a book of the same name, penned by Min Jin Lee. The trailer teases the stories of several generations of a Korean family.

The promo reveals that the show will follow the stories of four generations of a Korean immigrant family and the choices that change their lives forever. The trailer begins with Sunja being born in a small, poor village in Korea. As she grows up, her journey surpasses boundaries, with glimpses of Korea and Japan seen in the trailer. She crosses paths with several life-altering people, including Lee Min-ho’s Koh Hansu, who redefine her path. Hansu and Sunja’s love story has also been teased.

The series will not only show Sunja’s journey from her childhood but will also intertwine the changing political scenarios that impacted not only her but many Korean families. The trailer also confirms that Jin Ha’s Solomon will be seen playing Sunja’s grandson.

Watch Pachinko Trailer Here:

Speaking with Vanity Fair, the show’s creator Soo Hugh confessed that it feels ‘bittersweet’ to see Pachinko, a project that she has been working on for four years now, come to life on the screen. Teasing the show, Soo Hugh said, “Sunja’s coming-of-age story line should, pace-wise, feel like lightning. But with Solomon’s story line, it’s over one year, with a deliberate pacing. So there’s not only tension between the story lines, but between past and present—this notion of one generation of burden and sacrifice for another. Even within the structure of the filmmaking, it feels as if the two were clashing at times."

Pachinko will start streaming on the platform starting March 25. Three episodes will be released in the premiere week. After that, one episode per week would stream on the platform. The finale will air on April 29.

