Pachinko: Will Lee Min-ho and Minha Kim Return For Season 2? Here's What We Know

This Friday draws the curtain on Pachinko, at least the first season. The Apple TV+ series, starring Minha Kim, Lee Min-ho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Jin Ha in the lead, premiered in March and has audiences hooked since. Breaking away from the shackles of K-drama cliches, Pachinko focused on telling the story of four generations of a Korean family who dealt with the Korean-Japanese war, immigration and more, with Sunja (Minha Kim) at the heart of it.

Throughout the seven episodes, fans watched a young Sunja coming to terms with her father’s death, bearing a child out of wedlock, marrying a pastor and handling life’s problems single-handedly. With the eighth episode about to release, not only are we hoping we will get answers about Sunja’s missing child Noa, the circumstances that led to Sunja becoming the family’s breadwinner and Solomon’s future in the Pachinko Parlour industry but there is also a curiosity if the series’ return for a second season.

If you are wondering the same, we are here to tell you that Pachinko season 2 is likely to happen. Pachinko writer and producer Soo Hugh has confirmed that Pachinko will have multiple seasons. Speaking with Screen Rant during the promotions of the first season, Soo Hugh confirmed that the series is four seasons long.

“The show is four seasons long, so it was never supposed to be a limited series. So the idea is we’re going to watch these characters grow up as well, so that storyline is coming. I think there’s no way you can tell the story just in eight episodes; it’s impossible. To do it full justice, and to fall in love with the characters and really understand what they live through, it has to be the whole spectrum," she said.

Pachinko has received rave reviews from critics and fans. Not only have the actors wooed the audiences but the series’ cinematography and the Pachinko title track have also caught fan attention.

