'Pachtaoge' Composer Jaani Injured In Road Accident, Shares Health Update on Social Media

Punjabi lyricist and music composer Jaani Johan was injured along with others when their SUV, which is believed to be moving at breakneck speed, lost control in a collision in Punjab’s Mohali, reports IANS. Police said prima facie signal jumping of the red light appears to be the cause of the collision between the SUV and a Ford Figo.

The collision was so powerful that the cars flipped thrice. However, the airbags of both vehicles saved lives.

The 33-year-old lyricist from Gidderbaha and two other occupants were taken to a private hospital in Mohali, while passengers of the other vehicle received minor injuries. The singer, who suffered injuries on his neck and back, and his friend were sitting in the back seat, while the driver was on the wheel of a Toyota Fortuner.

After the accident, the musician took to his Instagram handle to share an update informing his fans and followers that everyone present in the car at that time are fine. The note read, “With the grace of the almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing their due diligence in the matter and we have been discharged from the hospital."

His fans, along with his friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to express their concern. Actress Gauahar Khan wrote, “God bless" while Sophie Choudry wrote, “Shukr hai." Ravi Dubey, Amy Virk, Kanika Kapoor and Aastha Gill were also among others to express their concern and pray for him.

Jaani Johan is known for hit tracks like Titliyaan, Pachtaoge, Naah, Filhaal, Filhaal2 Mohabbat. Jaani often collaborates with singers like B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, and Hardy Sandhu among others.

(With IANS inputs)

