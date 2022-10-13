Paddy Considine Bids Farewell to His House of the Dragon Character King Viserys I, Says 'Have Never Loved...'

Paddy Considine, ever since he appeared in the first episode of House Of The Dragon, has been winning the hearts of the audiences with his brilliant performance as King Viserys I. But his journey on the show has now come to an end. In the eighth episode, titled The Lord of the Tides, Paddy Considine bids goodbye to his character King Viserys I. King Viserys Targaryen dies in the dramatic final scene of the eighth episode. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Paddy shared stills from the show and wrote a heartfelt note for his character.

His caption read, “Thank you for the kind words. I cannot reply to every comment, but I’d like to acknowledge that they haven’t been lost upon me. It was an incredible adventure where I made lots of new friends that will be with me for the rest of my life. I’d like to thank the creators for allowing me the freedom to make Viserys my own. I have never loved a character so much."

He also thanked his co-star Sian Brooke, who played the role of Queen Aemma Arryn in House of the Dragon, in his caption. “I want to give massive love and respect to Sian Brooke, who came in for only a few days, but changed the course of my character with her brilliant performance and commitment to the work. The impact stayed with me until my final improvised words. She unlocked the missing piece of the puzzle for me, and allowed my story to come full circle. From the moment she dies, so does Viserys. It was a love story," wrote Paddy Considine.

He added: “That’s the secret I carried with me. As sick as he gets, he never, himself, demands any cure. He quietly accepts his suffering, never forgiving himself for putting his beloved wife through such torture in her final moments. Viserys was a gift. I am so honoured he found me. Now, no more."

Netizens were devastated by this post and expressed their views in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “A devastating performance that

last ep Paddy. So proud of you. You’re one of the very best". Another user wrote,

“Give this man an Emmy". A third user wrote, “People who have lost a parent

were so touched by your performance… I couldn’t stop crying. Thanks so much

Paddy! You were incredible."

The most important event in the House of the Dragon series may

have been King Viserys’ passing in episode 8. As he battled to prevent his

loved ones from turning against one another, the poignant sequence gave Paddy

the chance to demonstrate to the world his range as an actor. His passing will,

however, signal the start of the Targaryens’ civil war.

