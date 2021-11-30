Padma Shri Recipient Lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry Dies of Lung Cancer Complications

Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday afternoon at 4.07 PM. He died of lung cancer related complications. Sirivennela was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, on November 24 with pneumonia. He was put on ECMO to support his lungs in ICU and was under close observation for the past few days but he later succumbed to his condition.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. He has garnered Nandi Awards 12 times. He was also awarded Padma Shri honor. He had penned lyrics for over 3000 songs.

His debut film was K Vishwanath’s Sirivennela, which is considered a classic. Swayam Krushi, Swarna Kamalam, Shrutilayalu, Shiva, Kshana Kshanam, Swati Kiranam, Money, Govinda Govinda, Criminal, Gulabi, Murari, and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu were some of his best works. His recent biggest hit song was Samaja Varagamana in Ala Vaikaunthapurramloo (2020), starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

He is considered one of the greatest lyricists in Telugu film industry along with Veturi and Aatreya. Report in Asia Net News suggested that Sirivennela was a chain smoker and that could have been one of the reasons for his condition. Reportedly, he used to sit up late at night and smoke, which could have affected his health.

