Padmini Kolhapure Remembers Vikram Gokhale, Says She Shared 'Deeper Connection With Him' | Exclusive

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale breathed his last today at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre. He was put on a ventilator support after he suffered from multi-organ failure. He was 77 and is survived by wife Vrushali Gokhale and daughters Asavari and Neha.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, actor and Gokhale’s co-actor from Dhuaan (2013) and critically acaclimed Marathi film Prawaas (2020), Padmini Kolhapure remembers the late actor. She says, “It’s a huge, huge loss for the Hindi film industry but more so for Marathi cinema because his contribution was phenomenal. He has done some great movies and plays. The body of work he had with him was incredible. In fact, I had the opportunity of doing about two-three films with him. He was the same (human being and artiste)."

Talking about her experience of working with him on Prawaas, Kolhapure says, “It was great working with him in Prawaas because when you get to work with a stalwart like him, you get to learn so much."

Kolhapure shares that she shared a personal connection with him and so, his demise comes as ‘a personal loss’ for her as well. “My father (Pandharinath Kolhapure; late classical musician) was connected to his dad Chandrakant Gokhale ji (late theatre actor). Recently, Vikram ji did a programme on one of the Marathi channels on Deenanath Mangeshkar (late theatre actor and musician) where he spoke about my grandfather (Pandit Krishnarao Kolhapure; late vocalist) as well. So, there was definitely a deeper connection that I shared with him apart from him being just my co-actor."

Sending her prayers for the Gokhale family, Kolhapure remarks, “He was in great hands as he was in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. They’ve got some great doctors. It’s very unfortunate what has happened - a great actor, performer and theatre artiste has gone away. My deep condolences to the entire family."

On a related note, Gokhale was recently seen in Nikamma, which released earlier this year, and co-starred Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. His last rites will be performed this evening at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune. His mortal remains will be kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for family and friends to pay their last respects.​

