Padmini Kolhapure Sings New Version of Iconic 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' Song

The newly recreated version of the iconic song ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’ from the 1982 film Prem Rog has been released on YouTube. While Lata Mangeshkar had sung the original song, it was filmed on Padmini Kolhapure. The video of the new song features actors Amiee Misobbah and Amaira Bhatia.

The song has been released on popular music label ‘Dhamaka Records’ YouTube channel - which is managed by Padmini’s son Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta. Earlier, Dhamaka Records had topped all music charts and made headlines for its scintillating song ‘Hum Hindustani’ starring 15 stalwarts, including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor, etc.

Watch the recreated versions of ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’ here — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsSTQzupCXyjawbPM8m6Blw

Padmini Kolhapure, the singer of the newly recreated version, who also featured in the original track, says, “While working on this song, it took me back to the memories of shooting the song back in the day. It makes me so happy to feel that zest again and I am elated to be able to recreate the iconic song once again."

Priyaank said that he wanted to recreate this song even before his team started the music label.

“This has been my mother’s most special song for me and to get a chance to recreate it and release it on our label is more than special. We hope everyone gives it as much love as they gave to the original," he said.

Paras Mehta said that the iconic song in the soulful voice of Padminiji is the perfect anthem for this wedding season.

‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’ is an iconic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. The song is from the movie Prem Rog starring Nanda, Padmini Kolhapure, Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Tanuja, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Om Prakash, Bindu, Vijayendra, Kiran Vairale and Raza Murad.

