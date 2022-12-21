Paithiyakaran To Ratnakumar, 4 Cameo Appearances of MG Ramachandran

Late acting stalwart MG Ramachandran, also known as MGR, entertained the audience for decades with brilliant performances in films like Rickshawkaran, Kudiyiruntha Kovil and others. His acting prowess was seen even in cameo roles that earned him a humongous fan following. Keep reading this space to know about the cameo appearances done by this charismatic superstar of the South.

Paithiyakaran(Produced by-NSK Films, Release date-Sept. 26, 1947)

Paithiyakaran (Mad Man) was produced by T.A. Mathuram, the actress-wife of comedian N.S. Krishnan. Paithiyakaran was started when N.S. Krishnan was imprisoned for his involvement with the murder of journalist C.N.Lakshmikanthan in November 1944. Paithiyakaran, based on a social-reformist Tamil play with the same name, was released a month after India attained independence in August 1947. MGR shared the screen space with actress TA Mathuram for a song.

Abimanyu(Produced by-Jupiter Pictures, Release date-May 6, 1948)

MGR played the role of Pandava warrior Arjuna in Abimanyu directed by A. Kasilingam. Based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Abimanyu received several accolades upon its release. Abimanyu boasted of a power-packed cast starring actors like P.V. Narasimha Bharathi, S.V. Subbaiah, M. G. Chakrapani and others.

Rajamukthi(Produced by-Narendra Pictures, Release date- October 9, 1948)

Directed by Raja Chandrasekhar, Rajamukthi was a period drama, which narrated the storyline of Vyjyanti empire ruled by King Rajendra Varman and Queen Mrinalini. Rajamukthi’s storyline takes a riveting turn when Rajendra’s minister daughter Kannika falls in love with the emperor. Despite an interesting storyline, Rajamukthi was a disappointment at the box office. MGR essayed the role of antagonist King Mahendra Verman.

Ratnakumar(Produced by Murugan Talkie Film, Release date- December 15, 1949)

MGR had only one movie released in 1949 titled Ratnakumar directed by R Krishnan and S. Panju. P.U. Chinnappa essayed the titular role in Ratnakumar. There were a lot of striking similarities in the careers of both actors. Still, Chinnappa gained more cinematic prominence among the two due to his command over singing and martial arts.

