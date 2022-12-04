Pak Actress Mahira Khan Wants To Recreate This Romantic Scene With Shah Rukh Khan 'Again and Again'

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan doesn’t mind recreating a certain romantic scene with Shah Rukh Khan from their film Raees ‘again and again’. The actress made the confession while hosting an ‘Ask Mahira’ session on Twitter. The actress was fielding a number of questions when a fan tweeted to her and asked, “Which seen you love to do with srk sir again and again #askmahira @TheMahiraKhan @iamsrk."

Mahira shared a moment from their song Zalima in which Shah Rukh held her close to his face as they sang the song. Sharing the picture, Mahira wrote, “This! ;)". The tweet caught fan attention, with many hoping that Mahira gets a chance to work with Shah Rukh again.

Advertisement

“I mean, I can’t blame you… Srk is everyone’s crush, I would say the same if I ever get a chance to act with my crush.🙈🙈🙈 Mahira being uss," a fan tweeted. “Please do a movie together I NEED IT IN MY LIFE," added a second person.

“My favourite duo.. I still remember watching this song on loop when it got released," a third Twitter user recalled. “Omggggg 😭😭😭 Really hope we get to see you guys in a movie again soon," another tweet read.

Raees was released in January 2017. The film marked Mahira Khan’s Bollywood debut and it went on to do decent business at the box office. However, two years later, Pakistani actors and artists were banned in India by the All Indian Cine Workers Association following the Pulwama attack.

Years on, Mahira and Shah Rukh are now busy with their respective projects. While Mahira was last seen in the Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan, Shah Rukh has three big releases in the pipeline. These include Pathaan slated for January 2023 release, followed by Jawan in June and Dunki in December.

Read all the Latest Movies News here