Pak Actress Sadia Khan Reacts to Dating Rumours With Aryan, Calls SRK's Son 'Extremely Well-Mannered'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan rang in the New Year in Dubai with his close friends and acquaintances. A lot of them had shared photos with the star kid from the party but his photo with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan went viral on social media. The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress shared a photo with Aryan on her Instagram handle which lead to dating rumours. Now, Sadia has reacted to the rumours and called them baseless.

Talking to the Dubai publication Khaleej Times, the actress said, “It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news." She said that she met Aryan at the party and spoke to him but that does not imply they are dating. “I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around."

She further called SRK’s son sweet and well-mannered and urged people to stop the baseless rumours. “I deny all the rumours as baseless and I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect!" the actress concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan is all set to make his writing and directing debut via a web series. He had announced this with a picture of a spiral-bound script on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action."

The shoot for the series is set to start this year and is produced by their in-house production Red Chillies Entertainment.

