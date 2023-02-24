Pak Singer Ali Zafar Talks About Javed Akhtar's 26/11 Comments; Sidharth Addresses Kiara As 'Wife'

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has condemned Javed Akhtar’s comment about the 26/11 terror attacks he made during an event in Lahore this week. The singer, who has worked in Bollywood in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Dear Zindagi, took to his Instagram account and called the remark ‘insensitive’ and ‘uncalled for.’ Additionally, he clarified that while he performed for Javed sahab when he was in the country, it wasn’t on the same day as the incident.

For more: Here’s What Pakistani Singer Ali Zafar Said About Javed Akhtar’s 26/11 Comments At Lahore

Advertisement

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has accused him of allegedly raping her. In a video, shared on her official Instagram account, Aaliya has claimed that she filed a police complaint against the Bollywood star at Versova police station in Mumbai.

For more: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Accuses Him of Rape, Files Police Complaint

Urfi Javed is called the DIY expert for a reason. However, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is often trolled for the same as well. While some call her choice of outfits ‘bizarre’, others have repeatedly asked her the reason for wearing ‘revealing clothes’. In a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

For more: Urfi Javed Says ‘Jo Dikhta Hai Woh Bikta Hai’ As She Answers Why She Wears ‘Small Clothes’

Advertisement

The frenzy around RRR’s super hit track Naatu Naatu doesn’t seem to be dying anytime soon. Now, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has joined the Naatu Naatu bandwagon as she shook a leg on the song, originally featuring JR. NTR and Ram Charan. A video of the actress, setting the stage on fire at a wedding event, is making rounds on the internet.

For more: Viral! Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Breaks The Dance Floor With Her Killer Moves On RRR Song Naatu Naatu

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra may have shied away from speaking about his intimate wedding with Kiara Advani, but he is not stopping himself from revealing his goals for his career in an exclusive chat with News18.com. The actor was out and about, fulfilling one of his first work commitments in the city after his wedding when he took a few minutes out to chat with us. In the conversation, Sidharth opened up about his fashion choices, career, and fans.

For more: Sidharth Malhotra Dreams of Playing a Superhero, Says ‘There’s So Much More for Me’ | Exclusive

Read all the Latest Movies News here