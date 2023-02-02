One of the most iconic Bollywood films is undoubtedly the 1972 Kamal Amrohi directorial Pakeezah. Starring legendary actress Meena Kumari, who was also the director’s wife, the romantic musical drama is still considered a classic. Now, Pakeezah is heading for a remake wherein Pakistani actress Meera Jee has been confirmed to essay the central character of Pakeezah, played beautifully by Meena Kumari, in the original film. Meera Jee has shared the news herself while interacting with a media portal.

While interacting with SAMAA Digital, the Pakistani actress was “100 per cent" confident that she was the one selected for Pakeezah’s Pakistani remake. “I am going to play Pakeezah, 100%," she asserted. In addition, Meera Jee further mentioned that she and the makers have been working on the upcoming project for about 13 years. The film will go on floors on March 2023.

Meera Jee also revealed that Pakeezah’s remake would be bankrolled by a US production company called Red Lipstick. However, the other cast members are yet to be decided. Earlier, there were speculations that Raees actress Mahira Khan will be playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-released film.

Meena Kumari’s Pakeezah was a work of art, created beautifully by her husband Kamal Amrohi. The musical drama went on the floors in 1956 but owing to problems in the director and actress’ personal life, the project was shelved. The couple started working on the film in 1969 when Meena fell severely sick. Upon the release of Pakeezah, the masses did not quite appreciate the movie. However, after the death of Meena Kumari, only one month after Pakeezah’s release, it became a super hit.

As per writer Meghnad Desai’s book Pakeezah, Meena Kumari charged a mere sum of Re 1 for the film. Pakeezah also starred veteran actor Raaj Kumar in the lead, alongside Ashok Kumar, Nadira, Prathima Devi, Praveen Paul, Veena and Kamal Kapoor in crucial roles. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan, while speaking about Pakeezah, disclosed how filmmaker Kamal Amrohi made use of rose water in the fountains installed on the movie sets.

