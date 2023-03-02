Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has been facing a volley of criticism for wearing a red bridal lehenga on her nikah. The actress recently tied the knot with golf player Hamza Amin, and donned a stunning red lehenga for the wedding.

After photos and videos of the newlyweds surfaced on social media, many users slammed Ushna for “dressing up like an Indian bride" and wearing a “Hindu style" wedding outfit for her nikah. Reacting to the trolls, Ushna penned a lengthy note on her Instagram Stories and announced that she was taking a break from social media after the huge backlash.

On Wednesday, Ushna revealed that she tried “very hard" to keep her nikah private, but felt “violated" when her wedding photos were shared on social media without permission. The actress said that she was going on a social media hiatus “for the sake of my mental health". Ushna had over 2.6 million followers at the time of deactivating her Instagram account.

Advertisement

She wrote in a series of Instagram Stories that she had received “hundreds of thousands of messages" after she married in her “own way". Sharing a screenshot of her recent conversation with a photographer, who allegedly shared her unauthorised wedding photos online with the help of a fashion blogger, who was invited to the wedding, the actress wrote on Instagram Stories, “I apologised to AB (a fashion blogger) only to save him from trolling and I am getting mercilessly bullied for getting married my way."

She continued, “For desperately trying to keep my shaadi (wedding) my own. For being upset that my nikkah (wedding ceremony) got interrupted by a drone and for feeling violated. Hundreds of thousands of messages. This is beyond cruel. Please forgive me for wearing what I wore and for trying to protect what was meant to be only mine. I did not sign up for any of this. I am bowing out of this narrative."

Advertisement

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress who primarily works in Urdu television shows. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Mere Khwabon Ka Diya. She rose to prominence with the 2014 romantic TV series Bashar Momin.

Read all the Latest Movies News here