Pak Star Ayesha Grabs Attention Amid Sania-Shoaib Divorce Rumours; Akshay Asks Rs 90s Cr for Hera Pheri 3?

Tennis superstar Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s marriage has seemed to have hit a rough patch. The speculations of their divorce have been making headlines but the couple is yet to address these claims. Amid these rumours, an intimate photo shoot of Shoaib Malik with Pakistani actress-model Ayesha Omar has gone viral on social media. Ayesha Omar is a well-known Pakistani YouTuber and actress. In her home country, the actress is also regarded as a fashion icon and is also one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses. It is important to note that Ayesha Omar’s connection with the matter has been proven.

Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at the Mumbai airport upon arrival on Friday night, as per reports. According to an NDTV report, SRK was stopped by the Customs Department over a few expensive watches. The report attributed sources who claimed that the superstar had to pay Rs 6.83 lakhs in custom duty. The actor was returning from Sharjah where he was attending the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have welcomed a baby girl! Bipasha’s team confirmed the news of the couple’s first baby’s birth with News18.com on Saturday. Soon after, Bipasha took to Instagram and shared the first picture. She shared a picture of the baby’s feet with Bipasha and Karan’s hands underneath them. They also revealed that they’ve named their daughter: Devi Basu Singh Grover. Sharing the happy news, Bipasha wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Salman Khan turned into a ferocious Bhediya after Varun Dhawan bit him after Bigg Boss 16 shoot. Yes, Varun Dhawan is set to make his entry on Salman’s show tonight for the promotions of Kriti Sanon co-starrer Bhediya, and he has now treated his fans to a BTS clip from the sets. The clip sees Salman Khan transforming into a ferocious Bhediya and the internet can’t stop laughing!

Akshay Kumar demanded a Rs 90 crore fee to star in Hera Pheri 3 if a new report is to be believed. On Friday, news broke that Akshay has stepped down from the Hera Pheri franchise and Kartik Aaryan has been roped instead. A Bollywood Hungama report claims that the superstar was charging a whopping Rs 90 crore for his return to the franchise whereas Kartik Aaryan was ready to do the film for Rs 30 crore. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which Kartik replaced Akshay, the producer was discussing Hera Pheri 3 with both actors. Eventually, Firoz signed a deal with Kartik.

