Pakka Commercial: Chiranjeevi To Grace Pre-Release Event

Tollywood actor Gopi Chand is gearing up for his next release titled Pakka commercial, which is touted to be an out-and-out mass entertainer. The film is scheduled to be released on July 1. The promotional campaign for Pakka Commercial is going on in full swing with Gopi Chand attending various events along with the rest of the cast.

To further expand upon its promotions, the makers have now decided to organize a pre-release event for the film. It will take place on June 26. And, makers have roped in Chiranjeevi as the chief guest of the event.

Reportedly, Gopi Chand and director Maruthi themselves paid a visit to Chiranjeevi’s home to invite him to the pre-release event. So, the event is going to be a grand treat for the audience with the Megastar on stage. With Chiranjeevi agreeing to be part of the event as chief guest, the promotional campaign for the film has surely got a significant boost.

A power-packed trailer, catchy music, and other factors have raised public expectations so far for the movie. The film is bankrolled by UV Creations and GA2 Picture. Satyaraj, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj are part of the film. Raashii Khanna will play the lead opposite Gopi Chand.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with Venkatesh Daggubati at politician JC Pavan Reddy’s house. Salman was in Hyderabad for the shooting of his film Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali along with Pooja Hegde. The trio posed for a picture together which was shared on social media by JC Pavan Reddy.

Chiranjeevi will be working with Salman Khan in the upcoming film Godfather. Salman is slated to play a cameo in the movie.

