Palak Tiwari Breaks Silence On Ibrahim Ali Khan Dating Rumours, Says Hid Her Face From Shweta Tiwari

Earlier this year, videos and pictures of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan went viral. In the pictures, Palak was seen hiding her face while the paparazzi photographed them. Soon enough, rumours went wild that Ibrahim and Palak are the new couple in town. While the actors nor their children did not address the rumours, Palak has now clarified that Ibrahim is nothing but a friend.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Palak said that she did not pay heed to the rumours. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it," she said. “We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all."

When asked the reason behind hiding her face in the pictures because she had lied to Shweta about her whereabouts.

She revealed that her mother keeps a tab on her via the paparazzi pictures. The night she stepped out with Ibrahim, she had lied that she would return home in an hour and that she was stuck in traffic. “Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like ‘s**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,’ and the second she sent me that picture and said ‘you bl***y liar.’ I am like I’m sorry.’ I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else," she said.

Palak assured everyone that she is single. On the work front, Shweta and Ibrahim are busy with their respective careers. After appearing in the music video of Bijlee Bijlee, by Hardy Sandu, Shweta is set to make her acting debut with Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The horror thriller is directed by Vishal Mishra, and Palak will star opposite Vivek Oberoi. Meanwhile, Ibrahim is working as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

