Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan Snapped Together After Dinner With Friends, Netizens Ask 'Kya Chakkar Hai?'

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan are good friends and it is no secret. The two are often spotted together. On Saturday night, the two star kids stepped out for a dinner with their friends. They were later snapped by the paparazzi as they left the restaurant in Mumbai. While the video of the same is now being shared on social media, netizens are left confused.

Netizens were quick to ask if Palak and Ibrahim have been dating. “Ye kya chakkar hai I think both are dating" one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “Are they dating?"

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also snapped together earlier this year when Shweta’s daughter ended up hiding her face while the paparazzi photographed them. While the rumours of Palak and Ibrahim dating each other made headlines, Palak later clarified that they are just ‘nice friends’. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all," she told Siddharth Kannan.

When asked about why she was hiding her face in the pictures, Palak revealed that it was because she had lied to Shweta about her whereabouts. “Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like ‘s**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,’ and the second she sent me that picture and said ‘you bl***y liar.’ I am like I’m sorry.’ I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else," she said.

On the work front, Palak Tiwari rose to fame with Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee music video. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

