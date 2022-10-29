Palak Tiwari Keeping Up With All The Y2K Trends and Here's The Proof

Actress Palak Tiwari, the daughter of TV diva Shweta Tiwari, has made millions of hearts shine and eyes smile, not only with her excellent dance moves but also with her great style statement. She keeps treating us with her best pictures that have a hint of sass and a whole lot of gorgeousness.

Recently, she posted a few pictures that broke the internet and we all went gaga over it. And why not, she is looking stunning. We all know the hype of the Y2K trend and Palak appears to have aced it like no other.

She was seen in a backless crop top, which had an overall sequence work and butterfly pattern from the front and the whole tie-up detailing at the back. The top was paired with mustard-coloured high-rise trousers.

For makeup, she went for her signature look which is glossy lips and winged liner with glittery lids. She added a bundle of bracelets on one hand and a pair of blue tassel earrings for a colour pop-up.

Recently, the actress turned 22 and her mother Shweta Tiwari posted a few pictures. While doing so, the television actress also wrote a brief but heartfelt note, showing her how much she cared. It reads, “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter."

Palak Tiwari, who was celebrating her birthday, looked stunning in a funky brown top with tie-up detailing on the sleeves. To strike several poses with her kid, Shweta Tiwari chose a pink traditional kurta. The pair can be seen grinning broadly in one picture, while Shweta is seen hugging Palak loosely in another.

