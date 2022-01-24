Palak Tiwari Says 'Mask Nahi Pehna' as Paparazzi Ask Her to Stop for Pics, Netizens Laugh at Viral Video

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been making the headlines recently for her rumoured relationship with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Bijlee star was yet again clicked by the paparazzi on Monday evening but this time, the focus was the missing mask on her face. A video shared by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani shows the young actress walking towards her car but without a mask on her face. When the shutterbugs asked her to stop for a picture, she said, “Sorry, maine mask nahi pehna (Sorry, I have not worn a mask).

After hearing this, one of the cameraman’s joked that nothing will happen as coronavirus is gone. Netizens found this interaction hilarious and commented on the video. Some were, however, not okay with Palak’s irresponsibility.

Watch the video here:

One user poked fun at the paparazzo’s comment and wrote, “The way he said kuch nhi hoga… 😂😂😂" while another wrote, “Inn gadho ke wajah se hi corona itna fail gaya hai."

One of them was also heard calling Palak ‘Bijlee Bijlee.’

Meanwhile, Ibrahim and Palak grabbed many eyeballs after they were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening. Since then, the duo’s pictures have gone viral on social media, with netizens wondering if the two are dating.

However, a source has revealed to BollywoodLife that Palak and Ibrahim are just friends and it was a casual dinner outing. “First, they went to a popular eatery and spent some time there and later they hopped on to another restaurant and then the paparazzi learnt that it was them. Palak and Ibrahim are good friends and they were out just like usual friends go for dinners. However, Palak is a little private person she never wants her personal life to be out in the media and same goes with Ibrahim."

Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation after she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which is touted to be a horror thriller.

On the other hand, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

