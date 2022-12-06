Palak Tiwari Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Look in Printed Lehenga

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari, catapulted to fame after starring in the music video of Harrdy Sandhu’s chartbuster song Bijlee Bijlee. With the stupendous success of the Punjabi song, the actress cultivated a huge fanbase on social media. Palak leaves no opportunity to stay connected with her fans by sharing updates on her professional life as well as giving them a sneak peek into her personal life. And, recently, the 22-year-old set the internet ablaze with a BTS video from one of her latest photoshoots.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Palak Tiwari looked all things stunning in a multi-colour lehenga with a matching sleeveless blouse, featuring a plunging neckline and intricate golden embroidery work. She paired her outfit with statement gold earrings and a couple of gold bracelets in one hand.

A mid-parted hairdo left open in soft curls and dewy makeup rounded off her glamorous look. The actress flaunted her toned physique in the video as she struck several poses for the camera. Palak attached the famous Punjabi number Wo Noor by AP Dhillon to her reel on Instagram.

Soon after Palak’s BTS video from the photoshoot surfaced on Instagram, her fans couldn’t take their eyes off her desi avatar. Her latest look received heaps of praise from many users in the comments section of her post. One user gushed, “Loveddd this loook," while another remarked, “I wish you perform in a Bollywood movie." A third user even went on to write, “industry is burning, who is she! Glowing day by day."

Meanwhile, in other news, Palak Tiwari has also been in the limelight for her upcoming film, titled The Virgin Tree. Touted to be a horror-comedy, the project is helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev. The Virgin Tree recently went on floors in Pune.

