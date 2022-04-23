Palak Tiwari Talks About Helping Her Mom Shweta Tiwari: 'Want To Take Pressure Off Her Back'

Palak Tiwari, daughter of the famous television actress Shweta Tiwari, has already taken a step forward by making a name for herself in the industry. She is smart, talented and intelligent. The young star also understands how she needs to help her mother and share her ‘load’. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari addressed her mother, Shweta Tiwari, being the family’s sole breadwinner. She further stated how she wishes to be able to care for her family and relieve her mother of the burden.

Palak went on to say that she would like to pay for her brother Reyansh’s education as well as her maternal grandparents’ medical expenditures. “Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills (nana and nani are maternal grandparents)," she said.

Palak further talked about how her mother leaves Reyansh and goes to work so she can provide for us. “I know my mother doesn’t like keeping Reyansh at home, even if it is for one night. They have a very sweet bond. If anyone else was earning accordingly in the family, she would have stayed home with him, and I want this for my brother as well," Palak added.

On the work front, Palak Tiwari rose to fame with the music video Bijlee Bijlee in which she featured alongside Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu. She will soon make her acting debut with horror movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Arbaaz Khan. On the other hand, her mother, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari gave birth to Palak Tiwari with her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Reyansh, on the other hand, is Shweta’s son from her second marriage to her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli.

