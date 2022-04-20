Palak Tiwari's Stunning Photoshoot Ahead of New Music Video Launch

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet ever since her song Bijlee Bijlee came out. Recently, she posted a series of photographs from her latest photoshoot reminding the release of her upcoming music video, Mangata Hai, which will be out on YouTube on April 22.

She captioned it with the caption, “A GENTLE REMINDER: MANGTA HAI IS OUT IN 3 DAYS"

Advertisement

The photo has been shot on a dark green background and the diva is wearing a black low neck crop top with a long pencil skirt. She completed her look with golden oversized studs.

The photos created a rage and garnered more than 1.5 lakh likes in just one day. They were appreciated by a few celebrities too. Fans compared her to Cinderella after seeing the killer look.

Mangta Hai Kya is a remixed adaption of the song with the same name from the 1995 film Rangeela. The song featured Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan. The song is being produced by Kumar Taurani while Ganesh Archarya has choreographed and directed it.

The teaser of the song was released on April 18. Palak shared the teaser on Instagram. She captioned, “Bolo bolo kya kya mangta hai? Joh bhi mangta milega 22nd April sirf @tips Official @youtubeindia channel par!"

The video got more than three lakh views.

Shweta Tiwari was quick to comment on the post. “Oh my god! My Baby…!!!" she wrote

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari is an avid user of social media. She has a huge fan base and nearly 1.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She regularly treats her followers with her glamorous photos. A few days ago, she posted a series of photos that went viral on social media.

She was wearing an off-shoulder top with matching pants. She completed her look with long earrings, a bracelet and an oversized silver watch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.