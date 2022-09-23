Palak Tiwari's Uber Glamorous Pictures Show She is The Next Glam Icon

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, keeps taking the internet by storm now and then. And if you are wondering how then go to her Gram and give it a check. You would know what we are talking about. The young woman is well-known for her chic OOTDs and jaw-dropping pictures.

The actress has treated us again with one of her stills on Instagram and we are already dead. As she said, “just like a little neck stretch" don’t know about her. She wore a netted co-ord set that had a top, a beige bralette and matching shorts underneath.

The actress never shies away from exploring her accessories as well. The diva wore a massive pair of statement hoops and added all the bling. And can we please appreciate the efforts for her hairstyle? Yes, please. These thin little braids on the front made her look adorable.

For makeup, she chose to wear her subtle signature glam look with nude lips and some cat-eye lashes along with a neutral base. And how can we forget her goal-worthy body that showed the perfect abs? Well, she is taking her style game to the next level every time she posts a picture and we are not complaining.

Although Palak Tiwari has not yet made her acting debut, her performance in music videos for songs like Bijli Bijli and Mangta Hai Kya has already captured her fan’s hearts. With her ethnic portrayal in her most recent picture session, the actress, who is getting ready to make her Big Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has suddenly turned heads. Her mother, Shweta Tiwari, gave her a lovely compliment for it.

Palak posted a video, wearing a saree while endorsing a jewellery company. She smiles for the camera while posing in a pink and gold silk saree and wearing customary gold and diamond jewellery.

On that, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Oh my god! My Babyyyy." She also shared the video on her story and wrote, “Kitni Sunder Meri Bacchi".

