Palasa 1978 Completes 2 Years of Release; Nominated For PK Rose Film Festival 

Palasa 1978, directed by Karuna Kumar, narrates the atrocities committed against minorities in the united Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, April 6, the film completed two years of its release. On its second release anniversary, director Krishna has received another surprise.

Palasa 1978 has been nominated for PK Rose Film Festival, which goes on for three days and it starts on April 9 this year. The film is being screened as a part of the Vaanam Arts Festival. Vaanam Arts Festival is an attempt to document various phases of the Dalit movement. This documentation is being been done via the visual medium in many languages. Vaanam Arts Festival is being organised by Neelam Cultural Centre, founded by writer and director Pa. Ranjith.

Karuna has expressed his happiness over the same. Karuna said that the Vaanam Arts festival has been successful in capturing the Dalit narrative across various art forms over years. Karuna said that since April 14 marks Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, many important films are finding a place in this festival. Karuna said that he feels happy that Palasa 1978 is being a part of this festival.

Palasa 1978 has been penned by Tammareddy Bharadwaja, Nagendra Kasi and Karuna himself. Rakshith, Nakshatra, Raghu Kunche, Vijay Ram, Thiruveer and others are a part of this film. The film showcases the difficulties faced by the Dalit community via the story of two scheduled caste boys Mohan and Ranga Rao, from a village called Palasa. The story of Mohan and Ranga Rao is a microcosm of what thousands of Dalits living across India endure. Palasa 1978 is about how these boys have to constantly live under the suppression of the upper caste. The film explained how people have to achieve justice through education.

Palasa 1978 has been bankrolled by Media9 Celebrity Management and Sudhas Media. Thiruveer has also been nominated for South Indian International Movie Award in the best supporting actor category.

