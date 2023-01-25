Singer Palash Sen needs no special introduction. The man behind the band Euphoria is known for some of the best indie hits. In a recent interview, Palash opened up about his relationship with his mother and why he started wearing her mangalsutra. The singer described his mother as “powerful and tough”. She took the journey from Lahore to Jammu and Kashmir following the partition of the country.

Moreover, Palash also listed his mother as the “number one person" in his life. In an interview with Mashable India, Palash Sen said, “She is the most important person in my life. She had a mangalsutra that she stopped wearing when my papa passed away. I started wearing the mangalsutra. I wear it. I primarily wear it on stage. It's like her blessings are with me all the time. I also wear a Khartoush with that, which I took from Egypt. In that, the names of my parents are there on either side in Egyptian hieroglyphs."

Talking about his mother’s life, Palash revealed, “She was eight years old when the partition happened. She walked all the way from Lahore to Jammu as an eight-year-old alone taking care of a four-year-old brother. They both walked across the border to Jammu alone. She was very strong. She went to a school that had only boys because there was no girls' school in J&K at that time. She was 17 when she left her home and did her MBBS in Lucknow." Later on, he also opened up about his relationship with his mother. He said that he and his mother have disagreements and fights since she is a headstrong person

Not just about his relationship with his mother, but Palash Sen also opened up about his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. The two were in school together and would participate in a lot of musicals and stage shows in Delhi.

In 1998, Palash Sen established his musical band Euphoria in Delhi. The group is well-known for its successful songs, such as Sone De Maa, Maeri, Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, Aana Meri Gully, Ab Naa Jaa, and Soneya. In 2001, Palash made his Bollywood acting debut in the film Filhaal. The movie, which was directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Tabu and Sushmita Sen.

