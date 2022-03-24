Pallavi Joshi Reveals Real Reason For Making The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files film has become a big hit. The film focuses on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and is witnessing a significant footfall in the theatres. Despite a production cost of Rs 15 crore, The Kashmir Files has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark when it comes to box-office collections.

The storyline of the film revolves around the atrocities and pain of Kashmir Pandits who had to leave the Valley in a mass exodus owing to the religious radicalisation of individuals.

While the audience has hailed the movie for portraying the truth, many people are still asking about the real purpose of making this movie. Now, actress Pallavi Joshi has stated the real reason behind the making of The Kashmir Files

In an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Pallavi Joshi has said that the story of Kashmir Files is only 32 years old and the movie reveals the truth which has been hidden for many years. The actress has stated that when she heard the stories of Kashmiri Pandits, she couldn’t believe that something like this could happen in the country after Independence.

“However, when I researched it, I found everything to be true and realised that a big massacre was hidden from all of us," she said.

Apart from playing a key role in the movie, Pallavi Joshi was also involved in the project’s research work. She is married to Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files.

“We realised the pain the entire Kashmiri Pandit community went through but their reality never came in front of the entire country. Following this, I and Vivek decided that the citizens of the country should know about this massacre," she added.

Pallavi Joshi has played the character of JNU professor Radhika Menon in the movie that features Anupam Kher, Mithun, Darshan Kumar, and Amaan Iqbal in lead roles.

