Pamela Anderson Parts Ways With Fifth Husband Dan Hayhurst After One Year of Marriage

Pamela Anderson is calling it quits with her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, after 13 months of marriage. The “Baywatch" star, 54, has parted ways from the bodyguard, her rep confirmed to People magazine.

The couple had been living in Canada since their wedding at Anderson’s Vancouver Island home. Anderson was confirmed to be dating Hayhurst just seven months after she split from her ex-husband Jon Peters.

Earlier, Pamela Anderson had split from Jon Peters within two weeks of their marriage. Anderson and Peters, 74, got married in Malibu in a private ceremony but never filed for a marriage certificate.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy," Anderson had said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Baywatch" star had shared her first post-wedding photo with Peters on Instagram. The two first dated when she was 19 after meeting at the Playboy Mansion. Anderson was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Solomon. She was also linked to French soccer icon Adil Rami.

