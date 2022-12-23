Pan Nalin Was Threatened ‘Oscars Mein Se Film Nikaal Nahi Toh...' After Chhello Show's Selection

Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show was announced as India’s official submission for the Oscars earlier this year and now the film has made it to the shortlist at the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. While the decision has been hailed by many, the filmmaker, in a recent interview revealed that he was threatened after the film’s selection for the prestigious awards. The filmmaker shared that his team was threatened with warnings that they will face consequences if they don’t pull out of the Oscars.

Talking to MidDay, he said, “The worst was the cyber attack prior to our film’s release. My team was threatened with warnings, ‘Oscars mein se film nikaal, nahi toh achcha nahin hoga’. Instead of celebrating and campaigning in the US, we were busy fighting this [vitriol] for three to four weeks," he told Mid-day.

Advertisement

A certain section of the audience was upset that SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR was not chosen as India’s official submission. However, the filmmaker added that when people started watching the film in theatres, their opinion changed. “When the Indian audience, film critics and industry folks finally watched the movie, they could not stop themselves from falling in love with it. In the end, the power of cinema won," the publication further quoted him as saying.

Chhello Show or The Last Film Show will be competing in the category along with Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths along with Holy Spider (Denmark), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Saint Omer (France), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Return to Seoul (Cambodia), Decision to Leave (South Korea), Close (Belgium) and Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

Meanwhile, the song Nattu Nattu from RRR has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 in the best song category. It is now among the 15 songs which have been selected out of 81 in total. Besides Naatu Naatu, other songs in the list include ‘Nothing Is Lost’ from Avatar: The way Of Water, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here