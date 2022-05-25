Panchayat Season 3 Confirmed By Jitendra Kumar? Crucial Detail Inside

Jitendra Kumar is presently basking in the glory of Panchayat 2’s popularity on Amazon Prime Video. The drama, which also stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, has received a lot of praise for its premise and the raw performances by the actors. So, there is no question that the programme will be extended for yet another season. Now, Jitendra Kumar, the lead of Panchayat and Kota Factory fame, has spilled some beans about it.

In a conversation with the Free Press Journal, Jitendra Kumar recently discussed the prospect of Panchayat 3. The actor stated that he was not under any pressure to reprise his role in Season 2 of Panchayat following the popularity of Season 1.

Advertisement

Fans are appreciating the drama’s depiction of astute interpretations of rural life, as well as the narrative’s unhurried pace and events, which are well-executed by the performers, he says. He also expressed his hopes that the fans would also love Season 3 as much as they did the prior two seasons.

He added, “During the first season, people were free and had time to sit and watch many series. We received loads of love then hope this time also they take out some time. We are hoping for Panchayat season three as well." Fans are already excitedly anticipating the third season and have even tweeted questioning if it is too soon to inquire about Season 3.

Jitendra also discussed typecasting in the industry. He stated, “I feel that unless I do anything strange in the future, I will not be in a different role," because he is familiar with the industry’s pattern. He goes through a procedure to narrow down the shows or films he intends to be a part of. The actor said that before taking on any role in a film or television series, the actor must understand how the story will be told on the big screen.

Meanwhile, the official announcement for season 3 of Panchayat is yet to come from the makers. While you wait, binge-watch Season 2, which arrived on Amazon Prime Video on May 18.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.