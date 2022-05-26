Panchayat Stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav’s Pic from 40 Years Ago Will Remind You Of Good Old Times

Amazon Prime’s much loved web show Panchayat starring Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav has won many hearts ever since its release in 2020. While the show saw its release a few days back, it seems the fever of Panchayat 2 is gripping them more with each passing day. Well, a picture apparently from the year 1982, featuring Neena and Raghubir is being widely shared by Panchayat fans on social media. In the old picture, a young Neena and Raghubir are seen holding mics.

The show sees Neena playing the role of the village sarpanch while Raghubir Yadav plays her husband. For the unversed, they have previously also teamed up in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). The film starred, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat, a comedy-drama series revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The series also features Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik and Sanvikaa.

The eight-episode series, which premiered in April 2020, was an instant hit on Prime Video and garnered an overwhelming response leading to a second season.

The first instalment of the series, which was brought to us by Amazon Prime Video two years ago, was a hit among the audience, across all generations. The first season had raised the bar of hopes and expectations very high, and fans were eagerly waiting for the second instalment. Well, not just Panchayat 2 re-created the magic of the first season, it overpowered the expectations.

As for its second season, while the series has been loaded with humour, nostalgia, and conflicts, this time the show found a way to make viewers cry harder than it made everyone laugh. The ending of Panchayat 2 was quite devastating, where a tragic phone call crushes Prahlad’s heart. The last scenes were packed with hard-hitting truths that are difficult to digest. It left the audience with tears, all credit to the actors for making the viewers feel the emotion, quite significantly.

