Pandiyarajan Directorial Aan Paavam Completes 37 Years of Release

Popular actor Pandiyarajan has played leading roles in several humorous Tamil films. On December 7, Pandiyarajan’s directorial Aan Paavam completed 37 years on 7th December. The film was a box office hit and starred Janakara, R. Pandiaraajan, and Pandiyan in the lead roles.

Actor Pandiyarajan made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Kanni Raasi. The lead cast of the film included Vimal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Many of his movies made record-breaking collections and became a huge hit at the box office. His film Aan Paavam was released on 7th December 1985 and has completed 37 years in the entertainment industry.

Produced by Easwari Subramaniam, the screenplay of the film is also written by the actor himself. With cinematography by Ashok Kumar, the music of the film was composed and composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Advertisement

Aan Paavam is a Tamil language comedy film. The plot of the film revolves around the error during an arranged marriage pre-meeting that triggers a socially-unaccepted romance.

The other supporting cast of the film included V. K. Ramasamy, Meesai Murugesan, Poornam Viswanathan, Janagaraj, Usilai Mani, Kollangudi Karuppayi, and Ramesh Khanna, amongst others.

The film Aan Paavam became the fourth highest-grossing film of 1985. In the same year, he released his other film Kanni Raasi. This romantic- comedy-drama film was directed by Muthukumaran and produced by Shameem Ibraham.

Pandiyarajan is known for films like Nethiyadi, Kaivantha Kalai, kabaddi Kabadi, and Subramaniya Swamy. His upcoming films include Thamilarasan, Evam Karthik Untitled Film, and Deiva Machan.

The actor now plays supporting roles. Till now, he has successfully directed nine films, including Kaivantha Kalai, and Doubles where he directed Prabhu Deva in the lead role. Meanwhile, he acted in around 90 Tamil films and one Malayalam hit Kathavasheshan, where he acted with Dileep.

Read all the Latest Movies News here