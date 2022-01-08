Pandya Store Actors Test Positive For COVID-19

Four actors from a popular TV show ‘Pandya Store’ have been tested COVID positive. The names of these four artists are Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budhroop, Mohit Parmar, and Alice Kaushik. All of them are reported to have mild symptoms of the coronavirus. However, the other actors, in the show, have tested negative.

In ‘Pandya Store’, Alice Kaushik plays the role of Ravi, Akshay Kharodia as Dev, Simran Budhroop as Rishita, and Mohit Parmar as Krish. All these artists are in isolation at the moment. According to the report by ET Times, a source said, “The coronavirus report of the actors has come positive today. All of them have mild symptoms."

The source further said, “By the grace of God, the reports of other cast members of the show have come negative. Since the story revolves around these four, the track going on in the show these days will be affected and many changes will have to be made to it. The shooting of the show has been stopped for sanitisation, and it is likely to start soon."

Sunjoy Wadhwa and Komal Sunjoy Wadhwa, producers of Pandya Store, said, “The report of actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budhroop and Mohit Parmar of the TV show Pandya Store has come positive. All of them are getting medical help and are in isolation."

The four actors are presently quarantined, according to the producers. “BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated as per protocol. We are in constant touch with the entire team as their health is our priority."

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recorded 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, with four additional patients succumbing to the disease.

