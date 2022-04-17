Pandya Store Fame Akshay Kharodia Blessed With a Baby Girl; Co-Star Shiny Doshi Sends Love

Television actor Akshay Kharodia and his wife Divya Punetha have been blessed with a baby girl. Recently, Akshay’s Pandya Store co-star Shiny Doshi took to social media and congratulated the new parents. She dropped a picture of a baby hiding her face with a sticker that read, ‘It’s a girl’. The actress further congratulated Akshay and his wife on the new beginning. Later, Akshay also shared the same on his Instagram stories.

On Saturday, Akshay had also shared a video on social media which revealed his first reaction to the news of his wife’s pregnancy. “Happiest moment of our life," the actor wrote while sharing the video and dropped a red heart emoji.

Recently, Akshay revealed in an interview how he has been preparing to welcome his baby. He laughed and shared that he has been buying clothes for the baby even before he tied the knot with Divya. This, he explained was because he was sure about getting married to Divya.

“I’ve been watching a lot of videos on parenting and I’ve been in fact training for quite some time now to welcome our baby. It is hilarious but I would like to share that I had bought clothes for the baby even before our marriage. I was always very sure that I wanted to be with Divya for the rest of my life so once we had gone to Bangkok some 7/8 years ago and I had bought Goku’s outfit for the baby. I literally sat on the floor because I so wanted it. Divya was embarrassed and she was like what are you doing?" She was like Abhi Shaadi bhi nahi hui jab bachcha hoga tab khareed lenge… I was very firm and I bought the dress from Bangkok," Akshay told ETimes.

For the unversed, Akshay Kharodia and Divya tied the knot in June last year.

