Pandya Store Star Simran Budharup Reveals She Got Rape Threats On Social Media, Filed Police Complaint

At times, the audience or fans forget the difference between the real and reel world. Several TV actors, who portray negative roles in a show, have opened up about being bullied online. But things went overboard in the case of actress Simran Budharup, who plays the role of Rishita in the popular TV drama Pandya Store. Even though Simran’s character is not a villain, there have been a couple of sequences where the character has done unlikely things. In a recent chat with ETimes, the actress shared that she had received rape threats on social media from haters. She also revealed that the users who sent her such threats were mainly the young generation. Things got so ugly that Simran had to file a police complaint.

Simran mentioned that she would take the negative comments likely as she was well versed that her character was acting a certain way for which she was bound to get disliked. Things escalated when she started to receive rape threats, following which the actor reached out to the police. “Recently it went haywire when people started abusing and giving rape threats to me on social media. A lot of things were happening. That’s when I took a step and I went to the police station and lodged a complaint,” Simran said.

The actor further revealed that haters who had sent her the threats were a group of kids who were around the 13-14 age group. “Their parents gave them phones for education purposes but these kids were misusing their parents' trust,” Simran said, adding that children don’t know where to draw the line. She emphasised that parents should keep a watch over their kids as they are too young to understand the difference between right and wrong.

Pandya Store, which premiered last year in January, has made a place in everyone's heart owing to its gripping storyline, intriguing twists, and of course, the star cast. Currently, the ongoing track in the show is about Shiva Pandya aka Kanwar Dhillon’s death.

