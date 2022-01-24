Panja Vaisshnav Tej's 'PVT3' Title Teaser Expected Tomorrow

The latest update on Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming project is that the title teaser of the film will be out tomorrow. Tentatively called PVT3, the makers will release the title teaser on January 24, Tuesday, at 11 am. The news has been shared by BA Raju’s Twitter account.

“Gear up for the title teaser of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma’s PVT3 tomorrow, January 24 at 11 am. Directed by Gireeshaaya," the tweet read.

The makers had kick-started the shooting with all cast and crew some time back. The film features Romantic and Lakshya fame Ketika Sharma in the female lead role. The film is directed by Gireesaaya and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Meanwhile, veteran producer BVSN Prasad is bankrolling Vaisshnav Tej’s third project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. BVSN Prasad has produced power star Pawan Kalyan starrer Attarentiki Daredhi.

With Uppena in 2021, currently streaming on OTT giant Netflix, Panja Vaisshnav Tej made a grand debut in the Tollywood industry. The actor with his on-screen presence and excellent acting skills impressed everyone. Uppena directed by Buchi Babu Sana is said to be the biggest hit ever for a debutant in India. Uppena ensembles the cast of Krithi Shetty in the female lead role and Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

With Krish Jagarlamudi’s Konda Polam, Tej proved his mettle in Telugu cinema. The film currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, was well-received by the audience and critics.

On the other hand, it is reported that Vaisshnav Tej has signed a project with Jati Ratnalu Fame Anudeep KV. Anudeep had previously made Pittagoda. The film was released in 2016. It was not a success at the box office.

