Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga To Premiere On Zee Telugu On This Date

After winning the hearts of many with his exemplary portrayal of Aasirvadham in Uppena, Panja Vaisshnav Tej starred in yet another romantic drama, titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, earlier this year. The actor romanced Ketika Sharma in this Gireesaaya directorial, which opened in theatres on September 2. Unlike his highly lauded chemistry with Krithi Shetty in Uppena, Vaisshnav’s chemistry with Ketika in Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga didn’t quite manage to impress the audience.

The Tollywood film’s plot also received mixed reactions from film critics and audiences alike. Owing to the same, it tanked at the box office. However, Vaisshnav and Ketika’s pair garnered a lot of love from the masses after it made its way on Netflix in October. Now, following its theatrical and OTT release, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is all set for its world television premiere on Zee Telugu.

On Sunday, December 11, the television channel announced the release date of the romantic drama on Twitter. It is slated to premiere on Zee Telugu on December 18 at 6:00 PM. “World Television Premiere #RangaRangaVaibhavanga on Dec 18th, Sunday at 6PM on #ZeeTelugu #RangaRangaVaibhavangaOnZeeTelugu," tweeted the channel along with sharing a promo of the film.

Written and directed by Gireesaaya, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga starred Vaisshnav and Ketika in the lead roles, alongside Naveen Chandra, Prabhu, Tulasi, and Naga Babu, among others, in key roles. It was bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his home production – Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film’s music was scored by Devi Sri Prasad while its editing and cinematography were handled by Shamdat Sainudeen and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, respectively.

The plot of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga revolves around two childhood buddies, Rishi and Radha, whose friendship falls apart after an event. However, they grow fond of each other upon reuniting after enrolling in the same medical college.

