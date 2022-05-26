Pankaj Kapur Explains How He Bagged Cult Classic Karamchand Jasoos

Bollywood actor Pankaj Kapur has captivated the hearts and minds of the audience with his outstanding performances film after film. The actor is soon to turn 67 and is still going strong with some remarkable projects lined up.

Although Kapur has been in several TV shows and films, we are here today to discuss the serial ‘Karamchand,’ which aired on Doordarshan in the 1980s. Even now, the Doordarshan audience remembers Pankaj’s detective flair, but did you know that the actor had refused the role initially?

After engineering, Kapur joined NSD to follow his passion for acting. In just three months, he learned the intricacies of acting, theatre, and filmmaking from NSD director Ebrahim Alkazi.

After four years at NSD, his career began with a small part in Richard Attenborough’s play Gandhi, in which he played Gandhi’s second secretary and also dubbed for his voice.

Despite his skills, the veteran actor was not greeted with a red carpet when he arrived in Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1983. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kapur stated that he did not have a “Godfather" in the industry, but Om Puri introduced him to Shyam Benegal, who landed him the role of Arohan in 1983. He goes on to say that even it wasn’t enough to keep him and his family fed.

That’s when he was approached for Karamchand. According to reports, Kapur first declined the offer since he did not want to do TV; nevertheless, the next day, he went back to the show’s director, Parashar, and agreed to do it. Kapur recalls realising that he could survive in Mumbai on Rs 1,500 per week.

Following the detective drama, Kapur soon became a household name as the series became a cult favourite.

Speaking about how parallel film influenced his life, Kapur stated that it gathered pace in the 1980s. So, he returned to films, winning National awards for Maqbool and other movies. “It wasn’t one film that changed my life, but a series of decisions that brought out the best in me," he added.

Meanwhile, Kapur was recently seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey alongside his son Shahid Kapur.

