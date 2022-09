Pankaj Tripathi Birthday Special! 10 Dialogues That Prove His Acting Prowess

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANKAJ TRIPATHI: Pankaj Tripathi is celebrating his 46th birthday today, September 5. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Mirzapur, the actor has given us some of the most memorable performances. The iconic roles and impeccable dialogues are something to die for. His unique style and accent bring a very homely vibe to all his characters, making him one of the most relatable actors today. From playing side roles to being the protagonist of multiple projects, Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way in the industry.

Here are some of his iconic dialogues from some of his most memorable performances in various films:

“Aapko aadat hain Badal ke saaye me rehne Ki, Roshni chahiye to Sooraj ki garmi Jelani padegi" –Criminal Justice “Yeh Wasseypur hai. Yahan kabootar bhi ek pankh se udta hai, aur doosre se apna ijjat bachata hai." – Gangs of Wasseypur “Saanp kitna bhi chahe dushman ban jaye, par control sapere ke hath me hi hota hai!" – Mirzapur “35 saal pehle humlog aazaadi jeete, magar izzat jeetna abhi baaki hai kaptaan." – 83 “Balidaan Dena Hoga !…" – Sacred Games “Jiske haath mein nyay dene ka aadhikar ho aur nyay na de … woh hoth hai asal mritak" – Kaagaz “Maa aur bacche ka ristey na duniya ka sabse pavitra ka ristey hota hai….bachche ko kokh mein palana duniya ka sabse mahan kam hota hai…mera bas chale na toh main bhi pal lun…" – Mimi “First time dekha tujhe love ho gaya … second time mein sab ho gaya" – Stree “Tumhe maar nahi rahein hai mukt kar rahe hai yeh shareer tyaag do phir naye body mein pravesh karlo." – Ludo “Joh log mehnat ka saath nahi chhodte … kismat kabhi unka haath nahi chhodti" – Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

We wishes Pankaj Tripathi a very Happy Birthday!

