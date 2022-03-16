Pankaj Tripathi Clarifies He is Not a Part of Pawan Kalyan's Film: Hope to Work With Him Someday

Earlier in the day, several news outlets had reported that Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is going to be a part of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. However, the actor clarified that the news of his Tollywood debut is not true. In a statement, he said, “Reading the news of doing a film with Pawan Kalyan on social media made me really happy. I’m an admirer of his work. But as much as I want this news to be true, unfortunately, it’s not. But I do hope I get to work with him someday soon."

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and going by the reports, Pooja Hegde is being considered for playing the love interest of the actor in the film.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi has undoubtedly created a huge fan base for him with his impeccable acting skills, classic roles, note-worthy dialogues and his modesty.

In an interview with News18.com last year, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor had shared that his talent was lost for years before Anurag Kashyap found it in his crime-thriller.

He said, “I first met Kashyap during Gangs of Wasseypur. He has even talked about the fact that he did not know me before I worked in his film. But he is a very courageous and brave director and trusts his actors a lot. He also trusted me a lot. During the event, I had said that with Gangs of Wasseypur, Anurag rediscovered me. I was in small roles in some films, but my talent was almost lost. So Kashyap is the man who rediscovered my talent."

“After Gangs of Wasseypur, people started asking who I was, and what I did before. But I was very much here (in Bollywood). I have been here since 2004 and Gangs of Wasseypur came in 2012, so during the eight years, I was here only. But I was lost in a few small roles. In fact, after Gangs of Wasseypur, I had done a few projects where I was lost again. But that is life, what will you do? Whatever happens, happens for the good," he continued.

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the film 83 and will next be seen in Bachchhan Paandey and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

