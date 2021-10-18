Pankaj Tripathi Displays Dholak Skills in Viral Video, Fans Impressed By His Talent

Pankaj Tripathi is widely popular for his roles as a gangster in movies and TV shows. However, Pankaj Tripathi is an immensely humble man in real life, which is reflected in the way he presents himself off-screen. Another humble moment featuring our very beloved ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ has surfaced on social media, and it turns out, our Kaleen Bhaiya is a pretty good Dholak player.

In the video, Tripathi is seen playing the dholak in unison with a man singing and playing the ukulele. The man on the vocals is Shashibhushan “Samad,” who originally shared the clip of the jam session with Tripathi, who was doing justice to the rhythm with his Dholak-playing skills. Towards the end of the video, Tripathi played the instrument in a different, Conga style.

The caption coupled with the clip was written in Hindi, which translated to, “Had the opportunity to visit Kaleen Bhaiya’s house. He is so humble that in the second meet itself, I started calling him Pankaj Bhaiya instead of Pankaj Sir!” Shashi then went on to thank the person who made this jam session possible, Indian writer and director Avinash Das. He thanked Avinash for his constant support and guidance.

In addition, the clip also shows Tripathi’s wife, Mridula Tripathi, enjoying the music coming out of the instruments played by Shashi and Tripathi.

Since shared, the footage has been viewed and liked by a plethora of users who applauded the performance given by the two music lovers. Shashi also shared a picture with Pankaj Tripathi, wherein Tripathi is seen holding Sashi’s hands and is smiling in the same innocent manner as he does in the movies.

Pankaj Tripathi had a very successful year with consecutive hits in the pandemic and the following year. Tripathi will next be seen displaying his talent in the biography, 83, starring the power couple, Ranbir Singh and Deepika Padukone.

