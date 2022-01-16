Pankaj Tripathi Embraces Wife Mridula, Exchanges Garlands in Unseen Pics Shared on Wedding Anniversary

Pankaj Tripathi celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary with his wife Mridula on Saturday night by taking his fans down memory lane and sharing some of their happy moments together from their wedding album. One of the photographs, which appears to be from their courtship, shows the duo beaming and posing for the camera. In another, Pankaj and Mridula are seen exchanging garlands during their wedding. There are a few photos of Mridula as well as a recent photo of the couple.

The actor captioned his Instagram post, “17 saal hue aaj parinay sootra me. Is sukhad yatra ki kuch yaadein, dhanyawaad (It has been 17 years since we tied the knot. Sharing a few memories from the beautiful journey, thank you)." Pankaj and Mridula have a daughter together.

Pankaj has frequently mentioned that it was Mridula who took care of their household expenditure during his difficult period. He has also expressed gratitude to her for the help and support she has always provided. Mridula works as a teacher.

Pankaj told ScoopWhoop in 2020, “I had decided at the age of ten that I did not want to take any dowry and would go for love marriage." He also admitted that it was love at first sight for him, despite the fact that he knew nothing about her at the time. He met her at her sister’s wedding and decided to spend the rest of his life with the girl whose name he didn’t know at the time.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among the first to comment on the post, writing, “Waah, badhai (Wow, congratulations)." Actors Archana Puran Singh, Jatin Sarna, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among many others, congratulated the couple.

