Pankaj Tripathi on Being Humiliated by Industry Peers in His Career: I Moved On

Pankaj Tripathi started off his acting journey by doing character roles and now, not only is he a leading man in films but his addition to the cast makes it something to look forward to for the fans. His characters like Kaleen Bhaiyya (Mirzapur), Sultan (Gangs of Wasseypur), Rudra (Stree) and many others have resonated with the audience.

Recently, the Mirzapur actor was asked in an interview if he had ever made somebody in the film industry eat their words after they had written him off. The 45-year-old actor replied that he had been humiliated by a couple of people, but they probably don’t recall that. “When they met me later, they did not know if they had said something to me," Pankaj said.

He was then asked whether he felt bad when he was humiliated. Pankaj replied, “Yes, yes. Indeed. I am a human being, after all, why wouldn’t I feel bad? I felt angry even, but then I try to forget that, as bearing grudges only harms me. So I moved on."

Pankaj will be essaying the role of PR Man Singh in upcoming film 83, directed by Kabir Khan. It traces India’s World Cup victory in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev, whose role Ranveer Singh will play.

He is also looking forward to the release of OMG – Oh My God! 2 and Bachchan Pandey. Earlier this year, he has seen the release of Mimi with Kriti Sanon and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

