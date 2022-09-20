Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About His Love For Storytelling, Says 'I Would Like To Direct a Movie'

Pankaj Tripathi had already been on the top of his game through his impeccable and nuanced acting skills in both films and web series. Whether it was Gangs of Wasseypur, Mimi or Mirzapur, the seasoned actor has always managed to bring a different shade to his characters with ease. Now after successfully proving his mettle in acting, Tripathi aspires to don the director’s hat with a production helmed by him.

“I came in because I love the process and how the actor becomes a part of the storytelling. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I grew up listening to stories. Now I have developed a liking for telling stories too. So, apart from acting, I would like to direct a movie. A producer also plays an important part, but it is the director who has the vision of the story." revealed the 46-year old while talking to the news agency IANS.

The actor can currently be seen in the third season of Disney+ Hotstar crime thriller drama Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach in which he essays the role of Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB, a witty and humorous lawyer who is on a convoluted case of a popular child star who was murdered. The case takes a surprising turn when her brother, Mukul Ahuja becomes a prime suspect.

In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi had revealed that working with young and hardworking actors takes him back to his early days of acting. He shared, “We have two main child actors this season and they are so talented. They hold the same level of professionalism and practice that is expected of adults. It reminds me of my young days of acting too but I was never this serious. They are so dedicated to the art and are very perceptive of what is being done around them."

Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy. It also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera in prominent roles.

