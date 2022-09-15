Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Shehnaaz Gill Reminds Him of Sidharth Shukla, Says They Were Deeply Connected

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most talented actors in the entrainment industry. He often garners appreciation from critics and audiences for his amazing acting chops. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Mimi, the actor has showcased his versatility. He was last seen in the web series Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Pankaj recently revealed that late actor Sidharth Shukla and he deeply cared for each other.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, when the host told Pankaj that Shehaaz was all praise for him when she appeared on the talk show, the Ludo actor agreed and said that Shehnaaz likes him as an actor and he is very grateful for that. He continued and said, “Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected the (As you spoke about Shenaaz, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth Shukla. A lot of people don’t know this and I have also never shared this, but Sidharth used to give me a lot of respect. We both were deeply connected)."

Advertisement

Notably, Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on the set of Bigg Boss 13 and during the show, both of them formed a close connection and gained a huge fan following. Sidharth died on September 2 last year.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

In the video interview, the Sacred Games actor also got emotional as he remembered his ‘favourite’ late actor Irrfan Khan. Pankaj shared that he was inspired to take up acting as his career after seeing Irrfan’s trajectory. He also stated that the one scene from English Medium where he shared screen space with Irrfan is very precious to him.

Advertisement

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in OMG 2: Oh My God! sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. The film is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God! featuring Paresh Rawal in the lead role along with Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here